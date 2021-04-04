PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) – The Oregon Health Authority reported one new death related to COVID-19 on Sunday, bringing the state’s death toll to 2,392.
The OHA also reported 404 new confirmed and presumptive cases of the virus in Oregon, bringing the state total to 166,882.
The new confirmed and presumptive COVID-19 cases reported Thursday are in the following counties:
Baker (1), Benton (5), Clackamas (59), Clatsop (1), Columbia (7), Coos (3), Curry (2), Deschutes (31), Douglas (8), Grant (2), Jackson (24), Jefferson (3), Josephine (12), Klamath (13), Lane (30), Lincoln (4), Linn (12), Malheur (1), Marion (28), Morrow (1), Multnomah (84), Polk (13), Tillamook (3), Union (4), Wallowa (1), Wasco (1), Washington (45) and Yamhill (6).
The death reported on Sunday was:
A 58-year-old man in Lane County who tested positive on March 11 and died on April 3 at PeaceHealth Sacred Heart Medical Center. He had underlying conditions.
Oregon has now administered a total of 1,00,991 first and second doses of Pfizer, 924,661 first and second doses of Moderna and 49,520 single doses of Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccines.
The number of hospitalized patients with COVID-19 across Oregon is 150, which is three less than Saturday. There are 43 COVID-19 patients in intensive care unit (ICU) beds which is one less than the day before.
For all the latest information, visit govstatus.egov.com/OR-OHA-COVID-19.
