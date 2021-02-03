Tri-County halts survey to sign up for Covid-19 vaccinations

PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) – The Oregon Health Authority reported 10 new COVID-19 related deaths on Wednesday. The state’s death toll is now 1,991.

649 new cases were also reported bringing the state’s total to 144,605.

The confirmed and presumptive cases reported Wednesday in the following counties:

Baker (5), Benton (32), Clackamas (40), Clatsop (5), Columbia (1), Coos (16), Crook (7), Curry (1), Deschutes (20), Douglas (19), Harney (4), Hood River (1), Jackson (41), Jefferson (7), Josephine (22), Klamath (4), Lake (2), Lane (91), Lincoln (8), Linn (21), Malheur (5), Marion (66), Morrow (1), Multnomah (57), Polk (26), Umatilla (31), Union (7), Wallowa (3), Wasco (4), Washington (62) and Yamhill (40).

