PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) – The Oregon Health Authority reported 10 new deaths related to COVID-19 on Thursday. The state’s death toll is now 2,726. OHA also reported 370 new cases bringing that total to 204,291.
Oregon has now administered a total of 2,337,634 first and second doses of Pfizer, 1,659,139 first and second doses of Moderna and 153,424 single doses of Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccines. As of Thursday, 1,991,717 people have completed a COVID-19 vaccine series. There are 2,303,485 people who have had at least one dose. The number of adult Oregonians needing vaccinations to reach the 70% threshold is 93,234.
The number of hospitalized patients with COVID-19 across Oregon is 173, which is nine more than the previous day. There are 41 COVID-19 patients in intensive care unit (ICU) beds, which is five more than Wednesday.
For all the latest information, visit govstatus.egov.com/OR-OHA-COVID-19.
