PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) – The Oregon Health Authority reported 10 new deaths related to COVID-19 on Friday. That brings the state’s death toll to 2,582. OHA also reported 713 new cases of the virus, bringing the state total to 194,542.
OHA released its latest COVID-19 forecast, which showed lower transmission of the virus through late April and projects fewer hospitalizations and daily cases through June 1.
Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccine allocations being provided to state, local and territorial jurisdictions, and other partners, have been put on hold pending the U.S. Food and Drug Administration certification of doses produced at the Baltimore Emergent plant.
All currently allocated doses of the Johnson & Johnson vaccine distributed are safe and have been cleared for use.
Oregon has now administered a total of 1,901,445 first and second doses of Pfizer, 1,452,653 first and second doses of Moderna and 118,128 single doses of Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccines. As of Friday, 1,552,152 people have completed a COVID-19 vaccine series. There are 2,033,360 people who have had at least one dose.
The number of hospitalized patients with COVID-19 across Oregon is 337, which is 14 fewer than Thursday. There are 77 COVID-19 patients in intensive care unit (ICU) beds, which is 11 fewer than the previous day.
For all the latest information, visit govstatus.egov.com/OR-OHA-COVID-19.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.