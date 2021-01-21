PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) - The Oregon Health Authority reported 849 new cases of COVID-19 in the state on Thursday, as well as 11 additional deaths related to the virus.
On Thursday, OHA released a report analyzing the case data of pediatric COVID-19 cases in Oregon since the beginning of the pandemic.
As of Jan. 5, there had been 119,488 confirmed and presumptive cases of COVID-19 in Oregon. Pediatric patients — defined as people under 18 years old — accounted for 13,328, or 11.2 percent, of the total cases, according to OHA.
OHA says there had been seven cases of Multisystem Inflammatory Syndrome in Children (MIS-C).
With the new cases reported Thursday, there have now been 135,973 confirmed and presumptive cases of the coronavirus in Oregon since the start of the pandemic. There have been more than 2.8 million negative tests in the state.
The confirmed and presumptive cases were reported in the following counties:
- Baker: 4
- Benton: 24
- Clackamas: 71
- Clatsop: 7
- Columbia: 1
- Coos: 10
- Crook: 2
- Deschutes: 32
- Douglas: 22
- Gilliam: 1
- Harney: 1
- Hood River: 8
- Jackson: 42
- Jefferson: 6
- Josephine: 21
- Klamath: 18
- Lake: 1
- Lane: 97
- Lincoln: 11
- Linn: 23
- Malheur: 18
- Marion: 87
- Morrow: 11
- Multnomah: 123
- Polk: 18
- Tillamook: 1
- Umatilla: 35
- Union: 6
- Wallowa: 1
- Wasco: 11
- Washington: 110
- Yamhill: 26
On Thursday, there were 329 patients hospitalized with COVID-19 in Oregon, according to OHA, down seven patients from the previous day. Of those, 87 were in ICU beds, which was three fewer than Wednesday.
The deaths reported Thursday brings the state wide death toll to 1,843. OHA released the following details about the deaths:
- A 78-year-old woman in Clackamas County who tested positive on Jan. 6 and died on Jan. 14 at her residence. She had underlying conditions.
- A 94-year-old woman in Jackson County who died on Dec. 28 at her residence. The death certificate listed COVID-19 disease or SARS-CoV-2 as a cause of death or a significant condition contributing to death. She had underlying conditions.
- A 90-year-old man in Jackson County who died on Jan. 3 at his residence. The death certificate listed COVID-19 disease or SARS-CoV-2 as a cause of death or a significant condition contributing to death. He had underlying conditions.
- A 79-year-old woman in Jackson County who tested positive on Dec. 26 and died on Jan. 17 at her residence. She had underlying conditions.
- A 77-year-old man in Jackson County who tested positive on Dec. 28 and died on Dec. 31 at his residence. He had underlying conditions.
- A 100-year-old woman in Jackson County who tested positive on Dec. 22 and died on Jan. 10 at her residence. She had underlying conditions.
- A 90-year-old woman in Lane County who tested positive on Dec. 21 and died on Jan. 17 at PeaceHealth Sacred Heart Medical Center—Riverbend. She had underlying conditions.
- A 69-year-old man in Lane County who tested positive on Dec. 9 and died on Jan. 17 at McKenzie Willamette Medical Center. He had underlying conditions.
- A 65-year-old man in Lane County who tested positive on Dec. 6 and died on Jan. 20 at Oregon Health Science University. He had underlying conditions.
- A 52-year-old woman in Washington County who tested positive on Jan. 3 and died on Jan. 6 at Hillsboro Medical Center. She had underlying conditions.
- A 66-year-old woman in Yamhill County who tested positive on Jan. 6 and died on Jan. 17 at her residence. She had underlying conditions.
On Thursday, OHA recorded 14,951 new doses of vaccine administered. Of that total, 8,699 vaccine doses were administered on Wednesday and 6,252 were administered on previous days but were entered into the vaccine registry on Wednesday, according to OHA.
Oregon has now administered a cumulative total of 253,711 first and second doses of COVID-19 vaccines.
For more information, go to govstatus.egov.com/OR-OHA-COVID-19.
