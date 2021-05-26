PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) – The Oregon Health Authority reported 11 new deaths related to COVID-19 on Wednesday. That brings the state’s death toll to 2,639. OHA also reported 399 new cases of the virus, bringing that number to 199,784.
Governor Kate Brown announced on Tuesday that starting Thursday there will be 18 Oregon counties in Lower Risk, three in Moderate Risk and 15 in High Risk. Multnomah County is one of the counties that is now in Lower Risk.
Oregon has now administered 2,138,051 first and second doses of Pfizer, 1,561,198 first and second doses of Moderna and 136,795 doses of Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccines.
The number of hospitalized patients with COVID-19 across Oregon is 273, which is one fewer than Tuesday. There are 77 COVID-19 patients in intensive care unit (ICU) beds, which is two more than the previous day.
For all the latest information, visit govstatus.egov.com/OR-OHA-COVID-19.
