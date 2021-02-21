PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) – The Oregon Health Authority reported one new COVID-19 related death in Oregon Sunday, raising the death toll to 2,155.
The OHA also reported 111 new confirmed and presumptive cases of the coronavirus in the state, bringing the statewide total to 152,818.
Due to a server error, a large number of electronic lab results were not processed on Saturday resulting in lower number of totals on Sunday, the OHA said. The totals for Monday are expected to be higher.
The confirmed cases are in the following counties:
Benton (3), Clackamas (4), Columbia (9), Coos (9), Curry (3), Deschutes (11), Douglas (21), Jackson (2), Jefferson (3), Josephine (1), Klamath (1), Lake (1), Lane (13), Lincoln (1), Linn (1), Marion (11), Multnomah (8), Polk (4), Umatilla (1), Washington (3), Yamhill (1).
The death reported on Sunday was:
- An 84-year-old man in Clackamas County who tested positive on Feb. 16 and died on Feb. 20 at Kaiser Westside Medical Center Hospital. He had underlying conditions.
On Sunday, there were 166 patients hospitalized with COVID-19 in Oregon, according to the OHA, which is three more than Saturday. Of those, 44 were in ICU beds, which is seven less than Saturday.
OHA reported 21,202 new doses of vaccine administered. Of that total, 17,894 doses were administered on Saturday, and 3,308 were administered on previous days but were entered into the vaccine registry on Friday, according to OHA.
Oregon has now administered a cumulative total of 802,404 first and second doses of COVID-19 vaccines. OHA says 924,575 doses of vaccine have been delivered to sites across the state.
For all the latest information, visit govstatus.egov.com/OR-OHA-COVID-19.
