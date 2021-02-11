PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) - The Oregon Health Authority reported 621 new cases of COVID-19 in the state on Thursday, as well as 12 additional deaths related to the virus.
With the new cases, there have now been 149,082 confirmed and presumptive cases of the coronavirus in Oregon since the start of the pandemic. There have been more than 3.1 million negative tests in the state.
The confirmed and presumptive cases reported Thursday in the following counties:
- Benton: 35
- Clackamas: 35
- Clatsop: 1
- Columbia: 11
- Coos: 17
- Crook: 11
- Curry: 4
- Deschutes: 26
- Douglas: 46
- Grant: 1
- Harney: 5
- Hood River: 1
- Jackson: 43
- Jefferson: 16
- Josephine: 14
- Klamath: 6
- Lake: 10
- Lane: 57
- Lincoln: 2
- Linn: 23
- Malheur: 1
- Marion: 32
- Morrow: 6
- Multnomah: 77
- Polk: 17
- Tillamook: 2
- Umatilla: 27
- Union: 5
- Wallowa: 4
- Wasco: 4
- Washington: 58
- Yamhill: 24
The deaths reported Thursday brings the state wide death toll to 2,056. OHA says the deaths were:
- A 79-year-old man in Clackamas County who tested positive on Dec. 27 and died on Feb. 6 at Kaiser Sunnyside Medical Center. He had underlying conditions.
- A 96-year-old man in Jackson County who tested positive on Dec. 22 and died on Feb. 10 at his residence. He had underlying conditions.
- A 93-year-old man in Deschutes County who tested positive on Nov. 23 and died on Jan. 17 at his residence. He had underlying conditions.
- An 83-year-old woman in Josephine County who tested positive on Jan. 1 and died on Feb. 7 at her residence. The presence of underlying conditions is being confirmed.
- A 91-year-old woman in Marion County who tested positive on Dec. 15 and died on Jan. 20 at her residence. She had underlying conditions.
- A 74-year-old woman in Multnomah County who tested positive on Nov. 24 and died on Dec. 31 at her residence. She had underlying conditions.
- A 58-year-old man in Multnomah County who tested positive on Feb. 9 and died on Feb. 10 at Adventist Hospital. He had underlying conditions.
- A 67-year-old man in Multnomah County who tested positive on Feb. 4 and died on Jan. 31 at his residence. He had underlying conditions.
- A 72-year-old man in Multnomah County who tested positive on Jan. 15 and died on Feb. 2 at his residence. He had underlying conditions.
- A 66-year-old man in Washington County who tested positive on Dec. 10 and died on Feb. 6 in Portland. The presence of underlying conditions is being confirmed.
- An 88-year-old man in Washington County who tested positive on Dec. 23 and died on Feb. 5 at his residence. He had underlying conditions.
- A 76-year-old woman in Jefferson County who died on Dec. 15 at St. Charles Bend Hospital. The death certificate listed COVID-19 disease or SARS-CoV-2 as a cause of death or a significant condition contributing to death. She had no underlying conditions.
On Thursday, there were 209 patients hospitalized with COVID-19 in Oregon, according to OHA, down two patients from the previous day. Of those, 50 were in ICU beds, which is three fewer than Wednesday.
OHA reported 19,695 new doses of vaccine administered. Of that total, 14,004 doses were administered on Wednesday and 5,619 were administered on previous days but were entered into the vaccine registry on Wednesday, according to OHA.
Oregon has now administered a cumulative total of 623,909 first and second doses of COVID-19 vaccines. OHA says 884,175 doses of vaccine have been delivered to sites across the state.
For all the latest information, visit govstatus.egov.com/OR-OHA-COVID-19.
