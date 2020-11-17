PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) - The Oregon Health Authority reported 935 new confirmed and presumptive cases of COVID-19 in the state on Tuesday.
The new cases brings the state's total during the pandemic to 58,570. There have been more than 905,000 negative coronavirus tests in Oregon, according to OHA.
The confirmed and presumptive cases of COVID-19 reported Tuesday were in the following counties:
- Baker: 4
- Benton: 15
- Clackamas: 85
- Clatsop: 5
- Columbia: 7
- Coos: 5
- Curry: 4
- Deschutes: 30
- Douglas: 37
- Harney: 5
- Hood River: 4
- Jackson: 60
- Jefferson: 28
- Josephine: 2
- Klamath: 25
- Lake: 4
- Lane: 45
- Lincoln: 2
- Linn: 16
- Malheur: 7
- Marion: 151
- Morrow: 1
- Multnomah: 208
- Polk: 21
- Tillamook: 3
- Umatilla: 41
- Union: 6
- Wallowa: 1
- Wasco: 5
- Washington: 88
- Yamhill: 20
OHA also reported 13 more people have died from the coronavirus, raising the state's death toll to 778.
The deaths reported were:
- A 63-year-old man in Umatilla County who tested positive on Oct. 29 and died on Nov. 8, at Trios Health Center in Washington. He had underlying conditions.
- An 84-year-old woman in Multnomah County who tested positive on Nov. 7 and died Monday, in her residence. She had underlying conditions.
- A 63-year-old man in Multnomah County who died on Nov. 9. The location of his tests and underlying conditions are being confirmed.
- A 70-year-old woman in Lane County who tested positive on Nov. 4 and died Monday, at McKenzie-Willamette Medical Center. She had underlying conditions.
- A 76-year-old woman in Linn County who tested positive on Sept. 14 and died on Oct.27, at Samaritan Albany General Medical Center. She had underlying conditions.
- A 69-year-old man in Multnomah County who tested positive on Aug. 24 and died on Nov. 1, in his residence. The death certificate listed COVID-19 disease or SARS-CoV-2 as a cause of death or a significant condition contributing to death. He had underlying conditions.
- A 64-year-old man in Washington County who tested positive on Oct. 31 and died Sunday, in his residence. Presence of underlying conditions is being confirmed.
- An 85-year-old woman in Douglas County who tested positive on Nov. 8 and died Monday, at Mercy Medical Center. Presence of underlying conditions is being confirmed.
- A 63-year-old man in Marion County who tested positive on Nov. 6 and died on Nov. 9, in his residence. He had underlying conditions.
- A 52-year-old man in Marion County who tested positive on Oct. 27 and died on Oct. 31, in his residence. He had underlying conditions.
- A 67-year-old woman in Marion County who tested positive on Oct. 26 and died on Nov. 13, at Salem Hospital. She had underlying conditions.
- A 98-year-old man in Clackamas County who tested positive on Oct. 13 and died on Nov. 8, in his residence. He had underlying conditions.
- An 85-year-old man in Multnomah County who tested positive on Nov. 1 and died on Nov. 9, at Providence Portland Medical Center. He had underlying conditions.
More information is available at www.healthoregon.org/coronavirus.
(3) comments
..not only that - the deaths, two of them are from the end of October!? The way they present it is as if those deaths occurred yesterday, and of course the Doomers will latch on to that and get whipped in to a hysteria - OMG, there was 13.. THIRTEEN! deaths yesterday!!! Just wear a mask you grandma killer!
So the vaccines will be deployed soon, the rates will go down, right about the time Joe and Kammie take over, and of course..they'll take all of the credit.
And yet once again the OHA has a difficult time differentiating between 'dying with' and 'dying of'. Big differences.
