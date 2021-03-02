PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) – The Oregon Health Authority reported 13 new deaths related to COVID-19 on Monday. The state’s death toll is now at 2,225.
An additional 269 cases were reported bringing that total to 156,037.
The new confirmed and presumptive COVID-19 cases reported Tuesday are in the following counties:
- Baker (2)
- Clackamas (20)
- Columbia (2)
- Coos (3)
- Crook (1)
- Deschutes (6)
- Douglas (20)
- Gilliam (1)
- Harney (2)
- Jackson (44)
- Jefferson (2)
- Josephine (20)
- Klamath (5)
- Lake (2)
- Lane (24)
- Lincoln (3)
- Linn (6)
- Marion (26)
- Multnomah (28)
- Polk (4)
- Umatilla (11)
- Union (1)
- Washington (23)
- Yamhill (6)
- The deaths reported on Tuesday were:
- An 87-year-old woman in Baker County who tested positive on Feb. 24 and died on Feb. 26 at her residence. She had underlying conditions.
- An 88-year-old man in Baker County who tested positive on Feb. 24 and died on Feb. 26 at his residence. He had underlying conditions.
- A 100-year-old man in Clackamas County who tested positive on Jan. 25 and died on Feb. 16 at his residence. He had underlying conditions.
- A 91-year-old woman in Douglas County who tested positive on Feb. 19 and died on Feb. 28 at her residence. She had underlying conditions.
- A 91-year-old woman in Deschutes County who tested positive on Jan. 23 and died on Feb. 16 at her residence. She had underlying conditions.
- A 27-year-old man in Jackson County who tested positive on Jan. 26 and died on Feb. 19 at Legacy Emanuel Medical Center. Presence of underlying conditions is being confirmed.
- A 90-year-old man in Lane County who tested positive on Feb. 19 and died on Feb. 28 at PeaceHealth Sacred Heart Medical Center at RiverBend. He had underlying conditions.
- A 72-year-old woman in Linn County who tested positive on Jan. 12 and died on Feb. 26 at Samaritan Lebanon Community Hospital. She had underlying conditions.
- An 83-year-old man in Multnomah County who tested positive on Jan. 6 and died on Feb. 14 at his residence. Presence of underlying conditions is being confirmed.
- A 57-year-old man in Multnomah County who tested positive on Feb. 8 and died on Feb. 10 at Providence St. Vincent Medical Center. Presence of underlying conditions is being confirmed.
- A 58-year-old woman in Multnomah County who tested positive on Jan. 29 and died on Feb. 19 at Providence Portland Medical Center. Presence of underlying conditions is being confirmed.
- A 79-year-old man in Yamhill County who tested positive on Jan. 25 and died on Feb. 9 at his residence. He had no underlying conditions.
- A 78-year-old woman in Coos County who tested positive on Feb. 19 and died on Feb. 28 at Mercy Medical Center. Presence of underlying conditions is being confirmed.
The number of hospitalized patients with COVID-19 across Oregon is 149, which is 17 more than Monday. There are 29 COVID-19 patients in intensive care unit (ICU) beds.
Oregon has now administered a cumulative total of 997,448 first and second doses of COVID-19 vaccines. To date, 1,244,505 doses of vaccine have been delivered to sites across Oregon.
The first known case of the COVID-19 virus strain originally detected in Brazil known as P.1 was found in Oregon on Monday, according to the OHA. The person who tested positive for this strain is a Douglas County resident who had known travel history before testing positive. The individual has worked closely with the local health department and has followed public health recommendations for self-isolating.
For all the latest information, visit govstatus.egov.com/OR-OHA-COVID-19.
