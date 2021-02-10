PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) – The Oregon Health Authority reported 13 new deaths related to COVID-19 on Wednesday. The state’s death toll is now at 2,044. OHA also reported 555 new cases bringing that total up to 148,475.
There were 112,226 tests for COVID-19 for the week of Jan. 31 through Feb. 6, which represents a 6% drop from the previous week. The percentage of positive tests was 4.2%, down from 5.4% the previous week. That’s the lowest percentage of weekly positive tests since Oregon implemented its test-based method in mid-November.
People age 20 to 49 still account for more than half of COVID-19 cases, while people 70 and older have accounted for 76% of deaths associated with the virus.
For all the latest updates from the Oregon Health Authority on the virus and vaccines, go to covidvaccine.oregon.gov.
