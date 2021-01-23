PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) - The Oregon Health Authority on Saturday reported 775 new cases of COVID-19 in the state, as well as 13 additional deaths related to the virus.
With the new cases reported Saturday, there have now been 137,600 confirmed and presumptive cases of the coronavirus in Oregon since the start of the pandemic. There have been more than 2.8 million negative tests in the state.
The confirmed and presumptive cases were reported in the following counties:
- Baker: 2
- Benton: 25
- Clackamas: 51
- Columbia: 7
- Coos: 12
- Crook: 7
- Deschutes: 43
- Douglas: 10
- Gilliam: 1
- Harney: 1
- Hood River: 2
- Jackson: 49
- Jefferson: 7
- Josephine: 7
- Klamath: 19
- Lake: 4
- Lane: 75
- Lincoln: 8
- Linn: 15
- Malheur: 9
- Marion: 94
- Morrow: 1
- Multnomah: 112
- Polk: 29
- Tillamook: 1
- Umatilla: 35
- Union: 6
- Wasco: 12
- Washington: 106
- Yamhill: 25
On Saturday, there were 310 patients hospitalized with COVID-19 in Oregon, according to OHA, down seven patients from the previous day. Of those, 83 were in ICU beds, which is four more than Friday.
The deaths reported Saturday brings the state wide death toll to 1,877. OHA said the deaths were:
- A 69-year-old woman in Crook County who tested positive on Jan. 16 and died on Jan. 21 at St. Charles Bend Hospital. She had underlying conditions.
- A 79-year-old woman in Crook County who tested positive on Dec. 22 and died on Jan. 21 at St. Charles Bend Hospital. She had underlying conditions.
- An 84-year-old man in Douglas County who tested positive on Jan. 8 and died on Jan. 21 at Mercy Medical Center. He had underlying conditions.
- An 87-year-old man in Malheur County who tested positive on Dec. 24 and died on Jan. 16 at Boise VA Medical Center in Idaho. He had underlying conditions.
- A 71-year-old man in Malheur County who tested positive on Jan. 3 and died on Jan. 21 at St. Luke’s Boise Medical Center in Idaho. He had underlying conditions.
- An 84-year-old man in Marion County who tested positive on Jan. 21 and died on Jan. 21 at his residence. He had underlying conditions.
- A 62-year-old man in Multnomah County who tested positive on Jan. 5 and died on Jan. 11 at Portland Adventist Medical Center. Presence of underlying conditions is being confirmed.
- An 87-year-old woman in Multnomah County who tested positive on Dec. 2 and died on Jan. 20 at her residence. She had underlying conditions.
- A 77-year-old woman in Multnomah County who tested positive on Jan. 8 and died on Jan. 11 at Providence Portland Medical Center. Presence of underlying conditions is being confirmed.
- A 63-year-old man in Jackson County who tested positive on Jan. 20 and died on Jan. 21 at Providence Medford Medical Center. He had underlying conditions.
- An 84-year-old woman in Washington County who tested positive on Nov. 17 and died on Jan. 10 at her residence. She had underlying conditions.
- A 53-year-old woman in Yamhill County who tested positive on Dec. 21 and died on Jan. 11 at Providence St. Vincent Medical Center. She had underlying conditions.
- A 76-year-old man in Umatilla County who tested positive on Jan. 12 and died on Jan. 16 at Good Shepherd Hospital. Presence of underlying conditions is being confirmed.
On Saturday, OHA recorded 15,461 new doses of vaccine administered. Of that total, 11,151 vaccine doses were administered on Friday and 4,310 were administered on previous days but were entered into the vaccine registry Friday, according to OHA.
Oregon has now administered a cumulative total of 285,914 first and second doses of COVID-19 vaccines.
For more information, go to govstatus.egov.com/OR-OHA-COVID-19.
