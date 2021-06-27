PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) – The Oregon Health Authority reported 138 new and presumptive cases of COVID-19 in Oregon on Sunday, bringing the statewide total to 208,136.
No new deaths were reported on Sunday, leaving the state’s death toll to 2,763, the OHA said.
The new cases reported were in the following counties:
Clackamas (18), Clatsop (2), Columbia (3), Coos (2), Curry (5), Deschutes (8), Douglas (4), Jackson (5), Jefferson (1), Josephine (5), Lane (13), Linn (10), Marion (11), Morrow (1), Multnomah (17), Polk (4), Tillamook (2), Union (1), Wallowa (1), Washington (22), Yamhill (3)
Oregon has now administered 2,471,569 first and second doses of Pfizer, 1,730,289 first and second doses of Moderna and 166,629 single doses of Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccines.
The number of hospitalized patients with COVID-19 across Oregon is 143, two less than Saturday. There are 38 COVID-19 patients in intensive care unit (ICU) beds, three more than the previous day.
For all the latest information, visit govstatus.egov.com/OR-OHA-COVID-19.
