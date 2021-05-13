PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) – The Oregon Health Authority announced 14 new deaths related to COVID-19 on Thursday. That brings the state’s death toll to 2,572. OHA also reported 733 new cases of the virus, bringing that total to 193,732.

Late Wednesday, the Western States Scientific Safety Review Workgroup found that expanding the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccination to anyone 12 years of age and above will protect those who are vaccinated and contribute to the control of COVID-19 pandemic.

Oregon has now administered a total of 1,881,250 first and second doses of Pfizer, 1,437,343 first and second doses of Moderna and 116,551 single doses of Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccines. OHA's dashboards provide regularly updated vaccination data.

The number of hospitalized patients with COVID-19 across Oregon is 351, which is five more than Wednesday. There are 88 COVID-19 patients in intensive care unit (ICU) beds, which is the same as the previous day.

The new confirmed and presumptive COVID-19 cases reported Thursday are in the following counties: Baker (5)

Benton (14)

Clackamas (35)

Clatsop (6)

Columbia (10)

Coos (7)

Crook (16)

Deschutes (80)

Douglas (14)

Harney (1)

Hood River (1)

Jackson (40)

Jefferson (9)

Josephine (11)

Klamath (23)

Lake (1)

Lane (49)

Lincoln (6)

Linn (35)

Malheur (4)

Marion (60)

Morrow (3)

Multnomah (156)

Polk (23)

Tillamook (2)

Umatilla (17)

Wallowa (1)

Wasco (3)

Washington (94)

Yamhill (7)

For all the latest information, visit govstatus.egov.com/OR-OHA-COVID-19.

