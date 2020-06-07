PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) – The Oregon Health Authority reported 146 new confirmed and presumptive COVID-19 cases on Sunday, marking the highest daily count since the start of the pandemic in Oregon.
The new cases reported Sunday bring the state’s total to 4,808 and are in the following counties:
- Clackamas (18)
- Deschutes (2)
- Hood River (12)
- Lincoln (61)
- Linn (1)
- Marion (11)
- Multnomah (22)
- Umatilla (5)
- Wasco (2)
- Washington (8)
- Yamhill (4)
Health officials also reported one new COVID-19 death Sunday, raising the state’s death toll to 164.
Oregon’s 164th COVID-19 death is a 71-year-old man in Malheur County, who tested positive on June 1. Additional information is still pending.
Sunday’s COVID-19 case count marks the highest daily count since the start of the pandemic in Oregon, according to the OHA.
Health officials say the high number is tied to several factors, including more widespread testing, increased contact tracing and active monitoring of close contacts of cases. They say workplace outbreaks are another source of the high number.
The OHA says an outbreak of 65 cases of COVID-19 was reported at Pacific Seafood in Lincoln County. The investigation into the outbreak started on June 2, but the initial case count was below the threshold for public disclosure. OHA is now reporting COVID-19 outbreaks of more than five cases in workplaces with more than 30 employees.
Health officials are working with the business to address the outbreak and protect workers’ health. The risk to the general public is considered low.
Additional information for this outbreak, along with active and resolved workplace outbreaks, will be added to the COVID-19 Weekly Report published on June 10.
According to the OHA, the 12 new cases in Hood River County Sunday also are linked to outbreaks at seasonal agricultural facilities. The 22 new cases in Multnomah County appear to be from sporadic sources.
Health officials say while the case is high Sunday, the overall rate of infection in Oregon remains among the lowest in the United States. They say Sunday’s case count serves as a reminder that Oregonians need to continue to maintain physical distancing, wear face coverings where physical distancing cannot be maintained, and follow good hand hygiene.
More information is available at www.healthoregon.org/coronavirus, including a weekly report from OHA. The weekly report includes the number of recovered cases by county.
Copyright 2020 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
