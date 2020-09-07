PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) - The Oregon Health Authority reported 154 new confirmed and presumptive cases of COVID-19 in the state on Monday.
OHA also reported that one more person has died from the coronavirus, raising the state's death toll to 482.
The death reported on Monday was a 78-year-old woman in Lane County who tested positive on Aug. 27 and died on Sunday at her home. OHA said she had underlying conditions.
The 154 new cases were in the following counties:
- Baker: 9
- Benton: 2
- Clackamas: 16
- Columbia: 1
- Deschutes: 1
- Douglas: 2
- Jackson: 9
- Jefferson: 3
- Lane: 7
- Lincoln: 1
- Linn: 3
- Malheur: 7
- Marion: 19
- Multnomah: 29
- Polk: 5
- Tillamook: 1
- Umatilla: 5
- Washington: 26
- Yamhill: 8
To date, the total numbers of cases reported in Oregon is 28,190, according to OHA.
More information is available at www.healthoregon.org/coronavirus, including a weekly report from OHA and a table showing a county-by-county breakdown of total cases, deaths and negative tests.
The Oregon Department of Corrections also reported Monday that an inmate of the Snake River Correctional Institution died Sunday, after testing positive for COVID-19. The inmate, whose name was not released, was a man between 60 and 70 years old. He is the sixth inmate in Oregon to die after testing positive for the coronavirus.
