PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) – The Oregon Health Authority reported 16 new deaths related to COVID-19 on Wednesday. The state’s death toll is now 2,716. OHA also reported 269 new cases of the virus bringing that total to 203,933.
The Oregon Health Authority’s COVID-19 Weekly Report released Wednesday shows the sixth consecutive week of declining cases and lowest since weekly case tally since last September. OHA reported 1,725 new daily cases of COVID-19 during the week of Monday, May 31, through Sunday, June 6. That represents a 26% decline from the previous week.
The number of hospitalized patients with COVID-19 across Oregon is 164, which is eight fewer than Tuesday. There are 36 COVID-19 patients in intensive care unit (ICU) beds, which represents no change.
Oregon has now administered 2,319,302 first and second doses of Pfizer,1,651,646 first and second doses of Moderna and 152,192 single doses of Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccines. As of Wednesday, 1,951,646 people have completed a COVID-19 vaccine series. There are 2,292,591 who have had at least one dose. The number of adult Oregonians needing vaccinations to reach the 70% threshold is 93,444.
For all the latest information, visit govstatus.egov.com/OR-OHA-COVID-19.
