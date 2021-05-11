PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) – The Oregon Health Authority announced 16 new deaths related to COVID-19 on Tuesday. That brings the state’s death toll to 2,549. OHA also reported 660 additional cases of the virus in the state bringing the state’s total to 192,416.
The new numbers were announced the same day Gov. Kate Brown announced new statewide vaccination targets to reopen Oregon's economy more fully, as well as new county risk levels that start Friday.
On Tuesday, Brown set a goal of the state reaching 70% of residents 16 and older with a first COVID-19 vaccine dose as the metric to lift some health and safety restrictions imposed by the risk level framework.
Oregon has now administered a total of 1,850,101 first and second doses of Pfizer, 1,413,162 first and second doses of Moderna and 113,436 single doses of Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccines. As of Tuesday, 1,490,512 people have completed a COVID-19 vaccine series. There are 1,994,968 people who have had at least one dose.
The number of hospitalized patients with COVID-19 across Oregon is 345, which is 19 more than the previous day. There are 89 COVID-19 patients in intensive care unit (ICU) beds, which is 11 more than Monday.
The total number of COVID-19 positive patient bed-days in the most recent seven days is 2,300, which is a 3.0% decrease from the previous seven days. The peak daily number of beds occupied by COVID-19 positive patients in the most recent seven days is 345.
For all the latest information, visit govstatus.egov.com/OR-OHA-COVID-19.
I don't really believe the validity of these reports!
Vitamin D 8000+ , Zinc, Magnesium, Quercetin.
Exercise.
Quit worrying now.
