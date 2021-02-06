PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) – The Oregon Health Authority reported 17 new COVID-19 deaths in Oregon Saturday, raising the state’s death toll to 2,019.
The OHA also reported 624 new confirmed and presumptive cases of the coronavirus bringing the statewide total to 146,741.
The cases reported on Saturday were in the following counties:
Baker (2), Benton (24), Clackamas (51), Clatsop (5), Columbia (3), Coos (12), Crook (5), Curry (3), Deschutes (28), Douglas (18), Harney (1), Jackson (40), Jefferson (8), Josephine (27), Klamath (11), Lake (9), Lane (62), Lincoln (5), Linn (18), Malheur (4), Marion (56), Multnomah (93), Polk (23), Umatilla (30), Union (6), Wallowa (3), Wasco (5), Washington (55) and Yamhill (17).
The deaths reported on Saturday were:
A 97-year-old man in Yamhill County who tested positive on Jan. 22 and died on Jan. 31 at Providence St. Vincent Medical Center. Presence of underlying conditions is being confirmed.
An 82-year-old woman in Josephine County who tested positive on Jan. 22 and died on Jan. 28 at PeaceHealth Sacred Heart Medical Center at Riverbend. She had underlying conditions.
An 86-year-old man in Crook County who tested positive on Jan. 19 and died on Feb. 5 at St. Charles Bend hospital. He had underlying conditions.
An 85-year-old man in Polk County who tested positive on Jan. 18 and died on Feb. 1 at his residence. He had underlying conditions.
A 64-year-old woman in Multnomah County who tested positive on Jan. 17 and died on Jan. 30 at Legacy Emanuel Medical Center. She had underlying conditions.
An 85-year-old man in Curry County who died on Jan. 26 at his residence. Presence of underlying conditions is being confirmed.
A 69-year-old man in Clackamas County who tested positive on Jan. 6 and died on Feb. 4 at Legacy Meridian Park Medical Center. Presence of underlying conditions is being confirmed.
A 71-year-old woman in Lane County who tested positive on Jan. 13 and died on Jan. 29 at PeaceHealth Sacred Heart Medical Center at Riverbend. She had underlying conditions.
A 63-year-old woman in Washington County who tested positive on Jan. 4 and died on Jan. 29 at her residence. Presence of underlying conditions is being confirmed.
A 65-year-old woman in Morrow County who tested positive on Jan. 10 and died on Feb. 2 at Kadlec Regional Medical Center. She did not have underlying conditions.
An 88-year-old man in Wallowa County who tested positive on Jan. 8 and died on Feb. 2 at his residence. He had underlying conditions.
A 79-year-old man in Multnomah County who tested positive on Dec. 31 and died on Jan. 27 at his residence. Presence of underlying conditions is being confirmed.
A 76-year-old woman in Douglas County who tested positive on Dec. 28 and died on Jan. 19 at her residence. She had underlying conditions.
A 76-year-old man in Josephine County who tested positive on Dec. 28 and died on Jan. 16 at his residence. He had underlying conditions.
An 82-year-old woman in Washington County who tested positive on Dec. 25 and died on Jan. 28 at her residence. Presence of underlying conditions is being confirmed.
A 68-year-old woman in Multnomah County who tested positive on Nov. 16 and died on Jan. 28 at her residence. The death certificate listed COVID-19 disease or SARS-CoV-2 as a cause of death or a significant condition contributing to death. She had underlying conditions.
A 76-year-old woman in Washington County who tested positive on Dec. 13 and died on Feb. 2 at her residence. Presence of underlying conditions is being confirmed.
There were 228 patients hospitalized with COVID-19 in Oregon on Saturday, which is 10 less from Friday. Of those, 52 were in ICU beds, with was an increase of seven patients from Friday.
OHA also provided an update on vaccinations Saturday, stating that 22,971 new doses were added to the state immunization registry. Of that total, 18,895 doses were administered on Feb. 5 and 3,976 were administered on previous days but were entered into the vaccine registry on Feb. 5.
Cumulative daily totals can take several days to finalize because providers have 72 hours to report doses administered and technical challenges have caused many providers to lag in their reporting.
Oregon has now administered a cumulative total of 509,582 first and second doses of COVID-19 vaccines. To date, 733,975 doses of vaccine have been delivered to sites across Oregon, according to OHA.
OHA’s dashboards provide regularly updated vaccination data.
For all the latest updates from the Oregon Health Authority on the virus and vaccines, go to covidvaccine.oregon.gov or https://govstatus.egov.com/OR-OHA-COVID-19.
