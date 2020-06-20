PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) – The Oregon Health Authority reported one new death on Saturday, bringing the total deaths in the state to 189.
The OHA also reported 178 new confirmed and presumptive cases of COVID-19 bringing the state total to 6,750.
Oregon’s 189th COVID-19 death was a 53-year-old man in Morrow County who tested positive on June 12 and died on June 18, in his home. He had underlying medical conditions.
The 178 new confirmed and presumptive reported on Saturday were in the following counties:
- Benton: 2
- Clackamas: 19
- Coos: 3
- Douglas: 1
- Jackson: 2
- Jefferson: 1
- Klamath: 4
- Lane: 2
- Lincoln: 23
- Linn: 1
- Malheur: 6
- Marion: 30
- Morrow: 1
- Multnomah: 34
- Umatilla: 4
- Union: 2
- Wallowa: 2
- Wasco: 4
- Washington: 37
The OHA notes that two cases previously reported in Polk County were determined not to be cases. The county’s case total has been updated to reflect the change.
More information is available at www.healthoregon.org/coronavirus, including a weekly report from OHA.
