PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) - The Oregon Health Authority reported 181 new confirmed and presumptive cases of COVID-19 in the state on Monday.
There were no additional deaths reported Monday, according to OHA. The state's death toll remains at 547.
The 181 new cases were reported in the following counties:
- Benton: 4
- Clackamas: 13
- Clatsop: 5
- Columbia: 8
- Deschutes: 13
- Douglas: 1
- Hood River: 1
- Jackson: 13
- Jefferson: 6
- Lane: 26
- Malheur: 6
- Marion: 12
- Morrow: 6
- Multnomah: 21
- Polk: 2
- Umatilla: 11
- Wasco: 4
- Washington: 24
- Yamhill: 5
The new cases bring the state's total number to 32,994, according to OHA.
More information is available at www.healthoregon.org/coronavirus.
