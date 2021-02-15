PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) – The Oregon Health Authority has reported 184 new cases of COVID-19 on Monday. This brings the total to 150,464.
No new deaths were reported on Monday, leaving the state’s death toll at 2,137.
Oregon has now administered a total of 683,887 first and second doses of COVID-19 vaccines. 885,250 doses of vaccine have been delivered to sites across the state.
The number of hospitalized patients with COVID-19 across Oregon is 210, which is three fewer than Sunday. There are 53 COVID-19 patients in intensive care unit (ICU) beds.
For all the latest information, visit govstatus.egov.com/OR-OHA-COVID-19.
