PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) - The Oregon Health Authority reported 187 new confirmed and presumptive cases of COVID-19 in the state on Thursday.
OHA also reported that three more people have died from the coronavirus, raising the state's death toll to 497.
The deaths reported on Thursday were an 82-year-old man in Lane County who tested positive on Aug. 27 and died on Wednesday at his home; a 56-year-old man in Malheur County who tested positive on July 31 and died on Wednesday at a hospital; and an 81-year-old woman in Multnomah County who tested positive on Aug. 28 and died on Tuesday at her home.
The presence of underlying conditions is being confirmed for the 56-year-old man in Malheur County, according to OHA. The other two patients had underlying conditions.
The 187 new cases were reported in the following counties:
- Benton: 4
- Clackamas: 12
- Clatsop: 3
- Columbia: 1
- Coos: 3
- Deschutes: 2
- Hood River: 1
- Jackson: 8
- Jefferson: 3
- Josephine: 1
- Klamath: 2
- Lane: 5
- Lincoln: 1
- Linn: 6
- Malheur: 16
- Marion: 35
- Morrow: 1
- Multnomah: 33
- Polk: 4
- Umatilla: 6
- Union: 3
- Wasco: 1
- Washington: 27
- Yamhill 9
OHA says the total number of cases in the state now totals 28,654.
More information is available at www.healthoregon.org/coronavirus, including a weekly report from OHA.
Copyright 2020 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.