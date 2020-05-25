PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) - The Oregon Health Authority reported 19 new cases of COVID-19 in the state on Monday.
No new deaths were reported, leaving the state's death toll unchanged at 148.
The 19 new positive cases and four presumptive cases reported Monday were in the following counties:
- Clackamas: 4
- Deschutes: 1
- Jackson: 3
- Josephine: 1
- Marion: 4
- Multnomah: 5
- Umatilla: 1
- Washington: 5
OHA said a case originally reported as a Linn County case was later determined to be a Marion County case.
There have been 3,861 positive COVID-19 tests statewide, along with 109,909 negative results, according to the OHA.
More information is available at www.healthoregon.org/coronavirus, including a weekly report from OHA. The weekly report includes the number of recovered cases by county.
