PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) - The Oregon Health Authority reported 707 new cases of COVID-19 in the state on Saturday, as well as 19 additional deaths related to the virus.
The deaths reported Saturday brings the state wide death toll to 1,957.
With the news cases, there have now been 142, 416 confirmed and presumptive cases of the coronavirus in Oregon since the start of the pandemic.
The confirmed and presumptive cases reported Saturday in the following counties:
Benton (7), Clackamas (64), Columbia (14), Coos (15), Crook (7), Curry (1), Deschutes (26), Douglas (8), Hood River (6), Jackson (42), Jefferson (8), Josephine (30), Klamath (22), Lake (1), Lane (62), Lincoln (5), Linn (18), Malheur (9), Marion (63), Morrow (7), Multnomah (122), Polk (25), Tillamook (1), Umatilla (36), Union (5), Wasco (9), Washington (82), and Yamhill (12).
On Saturday, there were 280 patients hospitalized with COVID-19 in Oregon, according to OHA, down eight less patients from the previous day. Of those, 67 were in ICU beds, which is one less than Friday.
OHA reported Saturday 25,500 new doses of vaccine administered. Of that total, 19,867 doses were administered on Friday and 5,633 were administered on previous days but were entered into the vaccine registry on Friday, according to OHA.
Oregon has now administered a cumulative total of 407,869 first and second doses of COVID-19 vaccines.
For more information, go to govstatus.egov.com/OR-OHA-COVID-19.
