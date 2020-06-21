PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) – The Oregon Health Authority reported one new COVID-19 death Sunday, raising the state’s death toll to 190.
Oregon’s 190th COVID-19 death is a 93-year-old woman in Clackamas County. She tested positive on June 6 and died on June 20 in her home. She had underlying medical conditions, according to OHA.
Health officials on Sunday also reported 190 new confirmed and presumptive cases of COVID-19, bringing the state total to 6,937.
The new cases reported Sunday are in the following counties:
- Clackamas (12)
- Deschutes (1)
- Jackson (3)
- Klamath (4)
- Lane (7)
- Lincoln (2)
- Linn (1)
- Malheur (2)
- Marion (7)
- Morrow (3)
- Multnomah (84)
- Polk (1)
- Umatilla (34)
- Union (3)
- Wallowa (1)
- Wasco (1)
- Washington (22)
- Yamhill (2)
The OHA says one case previously reported in Benton County was determined to be a resident of Linn County, and county case counts have been adjusted to reflect this change.
More information is available at www.healthoregon.org/coronavirus, including a weekly report from OHA.
Copyright 2020 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
(3) comments
Oregon leaders are being dangerously irresponsible by not being honest about these protests causing much of the increased infection rate!!
So are we still at a 3% of those tested test positive? Like we have been for the last 6 weeks
Stop Kate Brown:
Hotline set up by AG Bill Barr to report violations of civil rights by the Governors. Call 866-720-5721, Press 1.
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.