PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) - The Oregon Health Authority reported 192 new confirmed and presumptive cases of COVID-19 in the state on Monday.
There were no additional deaths reported on Monday, according to OHA. The state's death toll remains at 388.
The 192 new cases were reported in the following counties:
- Clackamas: 12
- Clatsop: 1
- Columbia: 3
- Crook: 1
- Deschutes: 6
- Douglas: 2
- Jackson: 17
- Jefferson: 2
- Josephine: 1
- Lane: 4
- Lincoln: 2
- Linn: 5
- Malheur: 11
- Marion: 30
- Multnomah: 57
- Polk: 3
- Umatilla: 7
- Wasco: 1
- Washington: 23
- Yamhill: 4
OHA says the total number of cases in the state now totals 23,451.
Starting on Tuesday, OHA says it will begin reporting on supplies and inventory of personal protective equipment (PPE) in hospitals and medical facilities across the state.
More information is available at www.healthoregon.org/coronavirus, including a weekly report from OHA.
Down it goes governor Brown better up the numbers to keep control of us with No schools!
