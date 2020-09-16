PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) – Oregon’s COVID-19 death toll reached 521 Wednesday, the Oregon Health Authority announced.
Two more COVID-19 deaths in the state were confirmed by the OHA.
The patients who died were identified as:
- A 70-year-old man in Washington County who tested positive on July 9 and died on Sept. 8 at OHSU. He did not have underlying conditions.
- A 79-year-old man in Multnomah County who tested positive on Aug. 4 and died on Sept. 10 at his home. He had underlying conditions.
The OHA also reported 195 new confirmed and presumptive cases of COVID-19. The total number of cases in the state since the pandemic began is now 29,850, according to the OHA.
Here is breakdown of the cases reported Wednesday by county:
- Benton: 1
- Clackamas: 10
- Clatsop: 2
- Coos: 2
- Deschutes: 4
- Douglas: 2
- Hood River: 1
- Jackson: 15
- Jefferson: 5
- Klamath: 14
- Lane: 15
- Linn: 1
- Malheur: 17
- Marion: 23
- Multnomah: 32
- Polk: 3
- Umatilla: 2
- Union: 1
- Wallowa: 6
- Wasco: 2
- Washington: 33
- Yamhill: 4
The OHA also announced Wednesday that it has launched a statewide COVID-19 wastewater monitoring project to study the presence of the coronavirus in more than 40 small- to medium-sized communities around the state. The OHA did not list which communities are being studying.
The agency said the project will include weekly wastewater testing over the next 30 months to enable epidemiologists to “better understand the circulation of COVID-19 in some of Oregon’s communities.” The goal of the project is to serve as an “early warning” system to tell if COVID-19 is spreading silently in communities.
“This program holds promise to help us monitor COVID-19 in our communities,” said Melissa Sutton MD, MPH, Medical Director for Respiratory Viral Pathogens at OHA and a principal investigator for the wastewater study. “We look forward to our partnership with local communities and researchers. Together we hope to better understand the spread of COVID-19 in Oregon.”
The OHA said much of the project work will be done by Oregon State University researchers, along with local partners. The project is being funded by money from the CDC.
More information on COVID-19 in Oregon is available at www.healthoregon.org/coronavirus, including a weekly report from the OHA.
