PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) – The Oregon Health Authority on Sunday reported two more COVID-19 deaths, raising the state’s death toll to 176.
A 95-year-old woman in Multnomah County died on June 8 at her home after she tested positive on May 13. She had underlying medical conditions, according to health officials.
A 70-year-old woman in Washington County also died on June 8 at Portland Providence Medical Center after she tested positive on May 4. Health officials say she did not have underlying medical conditions.
The OHA also reported 101 new confirmed and presumptive cases of COVID-19, bringing the state total to 5,636.
The new cases reported Sunday are in the following counties:
- Clackamas (10)
- Columbia (1)
- Klamath (3)
- Lane (1)
- Lincoln (8)
- Linn (1)
- Malheur (2)
- Marion (20)
- Morrow (1)
- Multnomah (32)
- Umatilla (1)
- Union (8)
- Washington (13)
More information is available at www.healthoregon.org/coronavirus, including a weekly report from OHA.
