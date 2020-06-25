PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) - The Oregon Heath Authority reported two new deaths and 124 more cases of COVID-19 in the state on Thursday.
The total number of deaths in Oregon from the coronavirus is now at 197, according to OHA.
The deaths reported Thursday were an 83-year-old woman in Marion County who tested positive on June 18 and died Wednesday in her home and an 83-year-old man in Marion County who tested positive on June 18 and died Tuesday.
OHA said both patients had underlying medical conditions.
The 124 new and presumptive cases reported Thursday were in the following counties:
- Benton: 6
- Clackamas: 8
- Clatsop: 1
- Coos: 2
- Deschutes: 2
- Klamath: 13
- Lake: 3
- Lane: 5
- Linn: 2
- Malheur: 2
- Marion: 4
- Morrow: 1
- Multnomah: 29
- Polk: 2
- Umatilla: 8
- Union: 10
- Wasco: 1
- Washington: 24
- Yamhill: 1
One case previously reported in Jackson County was determined not to be a case and the county case count has been adjusted, according to OHA.
OHA says the total number of cases in the state now totals 7,568.
More information is available at www.healthoregon.org/coronavirus, including a weekly report from OHA.
