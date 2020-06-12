PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) - The Oregon Health Authority reported two new deaths and 142 more cases of COVID-19 in that state on Friday.
The total number of deaths in Oregon from the coronavirus is now at 173, according to OHA.
The deaths reported Friday were a 96-year-old man in Washington County who tested positive on May 10 and died Thursday at his home and a 68-year-old man in Multnomah County who tested positive on June 1 and died Wednesday at a hospital.
OHA said the Washington County man did not have underlying medical conditions. The Multnomah County man did have underlying medical conditions.
The 142 new confirmed and presumptive cases were in the following counties:
- Clackamas: 9
- Columbia: 3
- Deschutes: 2
- Hood River: 3
- Jackson: 2
- Klamath: 2
- Lincoln: 14
- Marion: 29
- Multnomah: 36
- Polk: 9
- Umatilla: 5
- Union: 4
- Wasco: 3
- Washington: 21
OHA said two cases previously reported in Jefferson County were determined not to be cases and the total case count for the county has been adjusted.
On Thursday, OHA reported the largest single-day increase since the start of the pandemic in the state.
Health officials say the high number is tied to several factors, including more widespread testing, increased contact tracing and active monitoring of close contacts of cases. They said workplace outbreaks are another source of the high number.
More information is available at www.healthoregon.org/coronavirus, including a weekly report from OHA. The weekly report includes the number of recovered cases by county.
