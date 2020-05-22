PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) - The Oregon Health Authority reported two new deaths and 45 more cases of COVID-19 in the state on Friday.
The total number of deaths in Oregon from the coronavirus is now at 147, according to OHA.
The deaths reported Friday were a 53-year-old man in Marion County who tested positive on Monday and died Wednesday at a hospital and an 83-year-old man in Multnomah County who tested positive on April 25 and died May 8 at his home.
OHA said both patients had underlying medical conditions.
The 45 new positive cases and three presumptive cases were in the following counties:
- Clackamas: 5
- Clatsop: 2
- Curry: 1
- Jackson: 3
- Linn: 2
- Malheur: 4
- Marion: 8
- Multnomah: 11
- Polk: 1
- Umatilla: 1
- Washington: 10
According to OHA, there have been 3,770 positive COVID-19 tests statewide, along with 103,975 negative results.
More information is available at www.healthoregon.org/coronavirus, including a weekly report from OHA. The weekly report includes the number of recovered cases by county.
