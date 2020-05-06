PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) - The Oregon Health Authority reported two new deaths and 70 more cases of COVID-19 in the state on Wednesday.
The total number of deaths in Oregon from the coronavirus is now at 115, according to OHA.
The deaths reported Wednesday were an 88-year-old man in Multnomah County who tested positive on April 30 and died on May 2 at a hospital and a 95-year-old man in Polk County who tested positive on April 27 and died Monday at a hospital.
OHA said both patients had underlying medical conditions.
The 70 new positive cases and seven presumptive cases reported Wednesday were in the following counties:
- Baker: 1
- Benton: 1
- Clackamas: 4
- Columbia: 1
- Deschutes: 1
- Jefferson: 4
- Lane: 2
- Lincoln: 1
- Linn: 1
- Marion: 18
- Multnomah: 24
- Polk: 7
- Umatilla: 4
- Wasco: 1
- Washington: 6
- Yamhill: 1
According to OHA, there have been 2,916 positive COVID-19 tests statewide, along with 65,060 negative results.
More information is available at www.healthoregon.org/coronavirus, including a weekly report from OHA. The weekly report includes the number of recovered cases by county.
