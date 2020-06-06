PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) – The Oregon Health Authority reported two COVID-19 deaths on Saturday, raising the state’s death toll to 163.
The OHA also reported 93 new confirmed and presumptive cases of coronavirus, bringing the state total to 4,662. The new cases were reported in the following counties:
- Clackamas: 7
- Hood River: 7
- Jackson: 2
- Jefferson: 2
- Lincoln: 6
- Malheur: 1
- Marion: 11
- Morrow: 1
- Multnomah: 28
- Polk: 3
- Umatilla: 6
- Wallowa: 1
- Wasco: 1
- Washington: 15
- Yamhill: 2
The health department also provided a note about a case in Deschutes County that was determined not to be a case. The case count was adjusted to reflect the change.
Both deaths reported on Saturday involved people with underlying health conditions.
Oregon’s 162nd COVID-19 death is a 70-year-old woman in Multnomah County, who tested positive on April 8 and died on May 9 in her residence.
Oregon’s 163rd COVID-19 death is a 50-year-old man in Multnomah County, who tested positive on April 23 and died on May 29 in his residence.
More information is available at www.healthoregon.org/coronavirus, including a weekly report from OHA. The weekly report includes the number of recovered cases by county.
