PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) - The Oregon Health Authority 212 new confirmed and presumptive cases of COVID-19 in the state on Thursday, along with two new deaths linked to the virus.
The state's death toll is now at 2,790, according to OHA.
With the new cases, there have now been 209,973 confirmed and presumptive cases of the coronavirus in Oregon since the start of the pandemic. There have been more than 5.1 million negative tests in the state.
On Thursday, there were 100 patients hospitalized with COVID-19 in Oregon, according to OHA, down six patients from the previous day. Of those, 28 were in ICU beds, which is three fewer than Tuesday.
Oregon has now administered 2,564,438 first and second doses of Pfizer, 1,752,116 first and second doses of Moderna and 172,177 single doses of Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccines. As of Thursday, 2,421,075 people have had at least one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine and 2,217,891 people have completed a COVID-19 vaccine series.
For all the latest information, visit govstatus.egov.com/OR-OHA-COVID-19.
