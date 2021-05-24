COVID-19 testing image

KPTV file image

PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) - The Oregon Health Authority reported 284 new confirmed and presumptive cases of COVID-19 in the state on Monday, along with two new deaths linked to the virus.

OHA says the two deaths reported Monday raise the state's death toll to 2,624.

With the new cases, there have now been 198,972 confirmed and presumptive cases of the coronavirus in Oregon since the start of the pandemic. There have been more than 4.7 million negative tests in the state.

OHA reported Monday there were 266 patients hospitalized with COVID-19 in Oregon, which is up 18 patients from the previous day. Of those, 75 were in ICU beds, which is four more than Sunday.

Oregon has now administered 2,108,628 first and second doses of Pfizer, 1,541,986 first and second doses of Moderna and 133,763 single doses of Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccines. As of Monday, OHA says 1,740,904 people have completed a COVID-19 vaccine series. There are 2,172,150 people who have had at least one dose.

For all the latest information, visit govstatus.egov.com/OR-OHA-COVID-19.

MORE: FOX 12's continuing local coronavirus coverage 

Copyright 2021 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved. 

Tags

Locations

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.