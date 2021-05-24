PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) - The Oregon Health Authority reported 284 new confirmed and presumptive cases of COVID-19 in the state on Monday, along with two new deaths linked to the virus.
OHA says the two deaths reported Monday raise the state's death toll to 2,624.
With the new cases, there have now been 198,972 confirmed and presumptive cases of the coronavirus in Oregon since the start of the pandemic. There have been more than 4.7 million negative tests in the state.
OHA reported Monday there were 266 patients hospitalized with COVID-19 in Oregon, which is up 18 patients from the previous day. Of those, 75 were in ICU beds, which is four more than Sunday.
Oregon has now administered 2,108,628 first and second doses of Pfizer, 1,541,986 first and second doses of Moderna and 133,763 single doses of Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccines. As of Monday, OHA says 1,740,904 people have completed a COVID-19 vaccine series. There are 2,172,150 people who have had at least one dose.
For all the latest information, visit govstatus.egov.com/OR-OHA-COVID-19.
