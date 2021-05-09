PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) – The Oregon Health Authority reported two additional deaths to COVID-19 on Sunday, raising the state’s death toll to 2,530. The OHA also reported 610 new and confirmed and presumptive cases related to the virus in Oregon, bringing the state total to 191,405.
The new confirmed and presumptive COVID-19 cases reported are in the following counties:
Benton (13), Clackamas (78), Columbia (10), Coos (3), Crook (8), Curry (1), Deschutes (35), Douglas (5), Harney (1), Hood River (2), Jackson (16), Jefferson (3), Josephine (6), Klamath (22), Lane (40), Lincoln (1), Linn (31), Malheur (6), Marion (76), Morrow (1), Multnomah (144), Polk (10), Tillamook (4), Washington (81) and Yamhill (13).
The patient deaths reported on Sunday were:
- A 80-year-old woman from Deschutes county who tested positive on April 24 and died on May 3 at St Charles Bend Hospital. She had underlying conditions.
- A 83-year-old woman from Multnomah county who tested positive on April 27 and died on May 7 at Legacy Emanuel Medical Center. Presence of underlying conditions is being confirmed.
Oregon has now administered a total of 3,315,448 million vaccine doses, which includes: 1,812,149 first and second doses of Pfizer, 1,393,975, Moderna and 107,870 single doses of Johnson & Johnson COVID-19. As of Sunday, there are 1,968,933 people who have had at least one dose of a vaccine. The seven-day running average is now 33,133 doses per day.
OHA's dashboards provide regularly updated vaccination data. The number of hospitalized patients with COVID-19 across Oregon is 318. There are 76 COVID-19 patients in intensive care unit (ICU) beds, which is eight less than Saturday.
For all the latest information, visit govstatus.egov.com/OR-OHA-COVID-19.
