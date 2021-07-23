PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) - The Oregon Health Authority reported 613 new confirmed and presumptive cases of COVID-19 in the state on Friday, along with two new deaths linked to the virus.
OHA says the state's death toll is now at 2,836.
With the new cases, there have now been 214,869 confirmed and presumptive cases of the coronavirus in Oregon since the start of the pandemic. There have been more than 5.3 million negative tests in the state.
On Friday, there were 178 patients hospitalized with COVID-19 in Oregon, according to OHA, which is up nine patients from the previous day. Of those, 45 were in ICU beds, which is six more than Thursday.
Oregon has now administered 2,631,883 first and second doses of Pfizer, 1,774,604 first and second doses of Moderna and 178,213 single doses of Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccines. As of Friday, OHA says 2,463,839 Oregonians have had at least one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine and 2,291,225 people have completed a COVID-19 vaccine series.
For all the latest information, visit govstatus.egov.com/OR-OHA-COVID-19.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.