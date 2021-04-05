PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) – The Oregon Health Authority reported two new deaths related to COVID-19 on Monday, bringing the state’s death toll to 2,394.
The OHA also reported 248 new confirmed and presumptive cases of the virus in Oregon, bringing the state total to 167,128.
The new confirmed and presumptive COVID-19 cases reported Monday are in the following counties:
Benton (3), Clatsop (2), Columbia (18), Crook (1), Deschutes (14), Douglas (11), Grant (1), Hood River (1), Jackson (19), Josephine (11), Lane (29), Lincoln (5), Linn (17), Marion (29), Multnomah (58), Polk (13), Tillamook (2), Wasco (1), Yamhill (13).
The deaths reported on Monday were:
- A 98-year-old man in Jackson County who tested positive on Feb. 14 and died on March 15 at his residence. He had underlying conditions.
- A 90-year-old man in Jackson County who tested positive on March 26 and died on April 3 at Asante Three Rivers Medical Center. He had underlying conditions.
Oregon has now administered a total of 1,017,667 first and second doses of Pfizer, 929,632 first and second doses of Moderna and 50,004 single doses of Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccines.
The number of hospitalized patients with COVID-19 across Oregon is 177, which is 27 more than Sunday. There are 42 COVID-19 patients in intensive care unit (ICU) beds which is one less than the day before.
For all the latest information, visit govstatus.egov.com/OR-OHA-COVID-19.
