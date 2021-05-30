PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) – The Oregon Health Authority reported two new COVID-19 related deaths in Oregon on Sunday, bringing the death toll to 2,668.
The OHA also reported 257 new and presumptive cases of the coronavirus bringing the state total to 201,260.
The new cases were in the following counties:
Baker (1), Benton (2), Clackamas (29), Columbia (6), Coos (2), Curry (1), Deschutes (15), Douglas (12), Harney (1), Jackson (7), Jefferson (8), Josephine (2), Klamath (6), Lane (11), Linn (16), Marion (30), Morrow (3), Multnomah (65), Polk (1), Sherman (1), Tillamook (1), Union (1), Washington (26), Yamhill (10)
The new deaths reported were:
- A 44-year-old man from Marion county who tested positive on May 28 and died on May 28 at Legacy Meridian Park Medical Center. Presence of underlying conditions is being confirmed.
- A 57-year-old man from Marion county who tested positive on May 18 and died on May 23 at Providence Portland Medical Center. He had underlying conditions.
On Sunday, there were 250 patients hospitalized with COVID-19 in Oregon, which is seven less than Saturday. Of those, there were 60 in the ICU, which is four more than the previous day.
Oregon has now administered a total of 2,203,469 first and second doses of Pfizer, 1,599,347 first and second doses of Moderna and 142,531 single doses of Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccines.
As of Sunday, 1,843,416 people have completed a COVID-19 vaccine series. There are 2,237,342 people who have had at least one dose.
For all the latest information, visit govstatus.egov.com/OR-OHA-COVID-19.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.