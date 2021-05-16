PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) – The Oregon Health Authority reported two new deaths related to COVID-19 on Sunday, bringing the state’s death toll to 2,587. The OHA also reported 507 new cases of the virus, bringing the state total to 195,684.
Oregon has now administered a total of 3,538,855 million vaccine doses, which includes: 1,942,650 first and second doses of Pfizer; 1,473,499 first and second doses of Moderna; 121,124 single doses of Johnson & Johnson. The seven-day running average is now 29,334 doses per day.
The number of hospitalized patients with COVID-19 across Oregon is 339, which is seven more than Saturday. There are 82 COVID-19 patients in intensive care unit (ICU) beds, seven more than the previous day.
The new confirmed and presumptive COVID-19 cases reported are in the following counties:
Benton (7), Clackamas (45), Columbia (3), Coos (12), Crook (6), Deschutes (58), Douglas (7), Jackson (15), Jefferson (5), Josephine (6), Klamath (20), Lane (39), Lincoln (3), Linn (39), Malheur (3), Marion (90), Multnomah (96), Polk (9), Washington (30), and Yamhill (14).
The new patient deaths were:
- A 74-year-old man from Marion county who tested positive on Apr. 29 and died on May 14 at Salem Hospital. He had underlying conditions.
- An 88-year-old man from Jackson county who tested positive on Apr. 22 and died on Apr. 22 at Providence Medford Medical Center. He had underlying conditions.
For all the latest information, visit govstatus.egov.com/OR-OHA-COVID-19.
