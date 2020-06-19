PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) - The Oregon Health Authority reported 206 new confirmed and presumptive COVID-19 cases in the state on Friday.
OHA also reported that another person had died from the coronavirus, raising the state's death toll to 188.
The death reported on Friday was an 84-year-old woman in Marion County who tested positive on June 3 and died on June 10 at her home.
OHA said the woman had underlying medical conditions.
The 206 new cases reported Friday were in the following counties:
- Clackamas: 23
- Coos: 1
- Deschutes: 3
- Douglas: 3
- Hood River: 2
- Jefferson: 4
- Klamath: 12
- Lane: 3
- Lincoln: 31
- Linn: 1
- Malheur: 1
- Marion: 20
- Morrow: 5
- Multnomah: 49
- Umatilla: 24
- Union: 6
- Wallowa: 1
- Washington: 17
OHA says the total number of cases in the state now totals 6,572.
More information is available at www.healthoregon.org/coronavirus, including a weekly report from OHA.
Copyright 2020 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.