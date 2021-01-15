PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) - The Oregon Health Authority reported 1,073 new cases of COVID-19 in the state on Friday, as well as 21 additional deaths related to the virus.
With the new cases reported Friday, there have now been 131,258 confirmed and presumptive cases of the coronavirus in Oregon since the start of the pandemic. There have been more than 2.7 million negative tests in the state.
The confirmed and presumptive COVID-19 cases reported Friday were in the following counties: Baker (2), Benton (21), Clackamas (54), Clatsop (4), Columbia (11), Coos (3), Crook (4), Curry (1), Deschutes (43), Douglas (21), Grant (31), Harney (1), Hood River (4), Jackson (52), Jefferson (14), Josephine (48), Klamath (14), Lake (1), Lane (86), Lincoln (5), Linn (16), Malheur (5), Marion (95), Morrow (5), Multnomah (155), Polk (23), Umatilla (111), Union (7), Wallowa (2), Wasco (14), Washington (141) and Yamhill (43).
The deaths reported Friday brings the state wide death toll to 1,758. OHA says the death details are still being reviewed and will be released at a later time.
On Friday, OHA recorded 26,936 new doses of vaccine administered. Of that total, 10,618 vaccine doses were administered on Thursday and 16,318 were administered on previous days but were entered into the vaccine registry on Thursday, according to OHA.
Oregon has now administered a cumulative total of 173,073 first and second doses of COVID-19 vaccines.
For more information, go to govstatus.egov.com/OR-OHA-COVID-19.
