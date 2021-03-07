PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) – The Oregon Health Authority reported no new deaths related to COVID-19 on Sunday. The state’s death toll remains at 2,296.
OHA also reported 211 new cases, bringing the state total to 157,285.
The number of hospitalized patients with COVID-19 across Oregon is 116. There are 34 COVID-19 patients in intensive care unit (ICU) beds, which is five more than Saturday.
Oregon has now administered a total of 1,142,035 first and second doses of COVID-19 vaccines. To date, 1,362,535 doses of vaccine have been delivered to sites across Oregon.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.