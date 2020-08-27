PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) - The Oregon Health Authority reported 212 new confirmed and presumptive cases of COVID-19 in the state on Thursday.
OHA also reported that five more people have died from the coronavirus. The state's death toll is now 438.
The deaths reported Thursday were a 74-year-old man in Malheur County who tested positive on Aug. 19 and died on Tuesday at an undisclosed location; an 82-year-old man in Washington County who tested positive on Aug. 10 and died on Tuesday at his home; an 80-year-old woman in Washington County who tested positive on Aug. 12 and died on Tuesday at her home; a 97-year-old woman in Washington County who tested positive on Aug. 6 and died on Aug. 22 at her home; and a 90-year-old man in Washington County who tested positive on Aug. 13 and died on Sunday at his home.
OHA said all patients had underlying health conditions.
The 212 new cases were in the following counties:
- Benton: 1
- Clackamas: 18
- Clatsop: 1
- Columbia: 2
- Deschutes: 4
- Douglas: 1
- Hood River: 1
- Jackson: 15
- Jefferson: 2
- Josephine: 2
- Klamath: 5
- Lane: 8
- Lincoln: 1
- Linn: 5
- Malheur: 12
- Marion: 40
- Morrow: 3
- Multnomah: 27
- Polk: 3
- Umatilla: 8
- Union: 2
- Washington: 47
- Yamhill: 4
The total numbers of cases reported in the state now totals 25,761, according to OHA.
OHA says an outbreak of 21 cases of COVID-19 has been reported at Independent Transport in Morrow County. The outbreak investigation began on July 28.
More information is available at www.healthoregon.org/coronavirus, including a weekly report from OHA.
Copyright 2020 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
(3) comments
Time to open up.
'Oregon Health Authority reports 212 new COVID-19 cases, 5 additional deaths' How is this even 'breaking news'? Everyone knows that the OHA has been fudging the numbers to please the tyrant queen.
Average age: 84.6
ALL w/underlying conditions.
ALL saddening news.
Stop the nonsense.
Free Oregon
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.