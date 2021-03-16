PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) – The Oregon Health Authority reported 22 new deaths related to COVID-19 on Tuesday. Oregon’s total deaths now sits at 2,346.
OHA reported 267 new cases, bringing the state total to 160,050.
Due to a delay in laboratory reporting, OHA received 9,000 negative electronic laboratory results (ELRs) on March 15, 2021. The tests are from Aug. 1, 2020 through March 10, 2021. As a result, daily ELR totals are higher than usual for March 15 and percent positivity is lower than anticipated.
The number of hospitalized patients with COVID-19 across Oregon is 119. There are 25 COVID-19 patients in intensive care unit (ICU) beds, which is two more than Monday.
OHA cannot provide updates for newly administered first and second doses or cumulative doses administered due to a server outage on Tuesday that affected the ALERT Immunization Information System (IIS) in Oregon and four other jurisdictions.
This multi-state outage affected the ability of providers to submit administered vaccine doses, and Oregon’s data totals may be affected in coming days as providers catch up in data entry.
For more, go to kptv.com/coronavirus and https://govstatus.egov.com/OR-OHA-COVID-19.
(1) comment
How can Union County go from 0 cases to3 cases in the afternoon, something isn't right in the case reporting.
