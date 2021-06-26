PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) – The Oregon Health Authority reported 227 new and confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Oregon on Saturday, bringing the statewide total to 207,998.
The OHA also reported two deaths to the virus bringing the state’s death toll to 2,763.
The new and confirmed cases were reported in the following counties:
Baker (4), Benton (4), Clackamas (24), Clatsop (2), Columbia (6), Coos (5), Crook (1), Curry (2), Deschutes (8), Douglas (12), Hood River (3), Jackson (14), Jefferson (2), Josephine (3), Klamath (1), Lake (1), Lane (13), Lincoln (6), Linn (20), Malheur (1), Marion (28), Morrow (4), Multnomah (35), Polk (4), Tillamook (2), Umatilla (4), Union (1), Wallowa (1), Wasco (1), Washington (11) and Yamhill (4).
The deaths reported were:
- An 86-year-old man from Marion County who tested positive on June 19 and died on June 24 at Salem Hospital. He had underlying conditions.
- A 72-year-old man from Harney County who tested positive on June 13 and died on June 14 at Boise VA Medical Center. He had underlying conditions.
Oregon has now administered 2,467,923 first and second doses of Pfizer, 1,728,843 first and second doses of Moderna and 166,245 single doses of Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccines.
The number of hospitalized patients with COVID-19 across Oregon is 145, six less than Friday. There are 35 COVID-19 patients in intensive care unit (ICU) beds, three more than the previous day.
For all the latest information, visit govstatus.egov.com/OR-OHA-COVID-19.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.