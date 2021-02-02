COVID-19 coronavirus found in Oregon

KPTV file image

PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) – The Oregon Health Authority reported 23 new COVID-19 related deaths on Tuesday. That raises the state’s death toll to 1,981.

There have also been 619 new confirmed cases in Oregon bringing the state total to 143,978.

The confirmed and presumptive cases reported Tuesday in the following counties:

Baker (2), Benton (16), Clackamas (59), Clatsop (8), Columbia (2), Coos (10), Crook (3), Curry (2), Deschutes (18), Douglas (15), Harney (3), Hood River (7), Jackson (54), Jefferson (5), Josephine (23), Klamath (18), Lake (3), Lane (32), Lincoln (5), Linn (10), Malheur (5), Marion (42), Morrow (1), Multnomah (135), Polk (21), Sherman (3), Tillamook (2), Umatilla (25), Union (9), Wallowa (3), Wasco (4), Washington (64) and Yamhill (10).

