PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) – The Oregon Health Authority reported 232 new cases of COVID-19 on Friday. The brings the total number of cases up to 207,787. OHA also reported one new death bringing the death toll to 2,761.
Governor Brown signed a recovery-focused executive order lifting all remaining COVID-19 health and safety restrictions issued under Oregon’s emergency statutes on Friday. Restrictions will be lifted when Oregon achieves a 70% first dose adult vaccination rate or on Wednesday, June 30, whichever occurs soonest.
Oregon has now administered 2,460,273 first and second doses of Pfizer,1,724,910 first and second doses of Moderna and 165,523 single doses of Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccines. The number of adult Oregonians needing vaccinations to reach the 70% threshold is 31,264.
For all the latest information, visit govstatus.egov.com/OR-OHA-COVID-19.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.