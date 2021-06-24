PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) – The Oregon Health Authority reported 232 new cases of COVID-19 on Thursday. The brings the amount of cases to 207,558. OHA also reported one new death that brings the state’s death toll to 2,760.
As of Thursday, 2,365,580 people have had at least one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine and 2,122,292 have completed a COVID-19 vaccine series.
The number of adult Oregonians needing vaccinations to reach the 70% threshold is 35,290.
The number of hospitalized patients with COVID-19 across Oregon is 162, which is seven more than Wednesday. There are 32 COVID-19 patients in intensive care unit (ICU) beds, which is two fewer than the previous day.
For all the latest information, visit govstatus.egov.com/OR-OHA-COVID-19.
